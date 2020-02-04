Geraci, Theresa "Dolly" (nee Amato), - 90, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, of Ventnor; formerly of South Philly. Age 90. Wife of the late John Geraci. Mother of John (Elaine) and Maria (the late Robert). Loving Mom Mom of Michael (Danielle), Teri (Mike), Kimberly, and Stephanie (Brian). Great grandmother of Miles, Matthew, Sadie, and Ryan. There will be a viewing 9:15 am to 10:15 am Thursday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078 (856-939-2095). Funeral Mass 11 am at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church Chapel, Blackwood. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to the Oncology unit at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. 160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134. Family and Friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Service information
Feb 6
Viewing
Thursday, February 6, 2020
9:15AM-10:15AM
9:15AM-10:15AM
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Viewing begins.
Feb 6
Funeral Mass
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ 08012
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Funeral Mass begins.
Feb 6
Graveside Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
240 Lower Landing Road
Blackwood, NJ 08012
240 Lower Landing Road
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Graveside Service begins.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.