Geraci, Theresa "Dolly" (nee Amato), - 90, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, of Ventnor; formerly of South Philly. Age 90. Wife of the late John Geraci. Mother of John (Elaine) and Maria (the late Robert). Loving Mom Mom of Michael (Danielle), Teri (Mike), Kimberly, and Stephanie (Brian). Great grandmother of Miles, Matthew, Sadie, and Ryan. There will be a viewing 9:15 am to 10:15 am Thursday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078 (856-939-2095). Funeral Mass 11 am at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church Chapel, Blackwood. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to the Oncology unit at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. 160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134. Family and Friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.

