Geraghty, Mary B., - 95, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home on December 22, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Francis and Adele (nee LaSalle) Thomer. She had lived in Clementon, NJ before moving to Ocean City in 2003. She was a member of the Leisure Club and the Ocean City Flower Club. Mrs. Geraghty was predeceased by her husband John P. Geraghty, son: John P. Geraghty, Jr, Daughter in law Maureen Geraghty. Surviving are her children: Francis J. (Dorothy) Geraghty of Philadelphia, Pa, Teresa A. Geraghty of Ocean City, NJ, Patrick (Maryellen) Geraghty of Bensalem, Pa, Mariane (Thomas) Domeika of Drexel Hill, Pa, Joseph R. Geraghty of Philadelphia, Pa. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two sisters: Teresa Tagaleri of Philadelphia, Pa and Anna Mull of Harrisburg, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, December 28, 2018 at 10 o'clock from Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 40th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until time of mass. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
