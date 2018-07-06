Geralis, James K., - 87, of Egg Harbor Twp., formerly of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Providence (Callio) Geralis with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Kerialsos and Adamantia Geralis. He was a graduate of Atlantic City HS. He worked for Miller Mason in construction, the A&P Supermarket, Starn's Shoprite in Management and Valenti's Bakery. In his younger days, he served as a lector at St. Michael's in AC, bingo caller with his own "fun style", and was a Knight of Columbus. He was a little league and basketball coach. He leaves behind his daughters, Linda Bastedo (Theodore) and Marie Bates (Charles); his son, Joseph; and eight grandchildren, Karena DeStefano (Alfred), Jaime Angelini (Steven), Jeremy Bastedo (Yesenia), Skylar Bastedo (Jennifer), Naomi Bastedo, Christina Blankenship (William), Charles Bates III (Katharine), and Antonio Tronco (Sarah). He also leaves behind 16 great-children who truly cherished him. The celebration of his life will be held on Monday July 9th at St. Katharine Drexel in Egg Harbor Township. Family and friends may call from 9AM-11AM with a Mass of Christian burial at 11AM. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing NJ. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
