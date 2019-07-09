Gerhard, Glenn A., - 68, of North Wildwood, passed away Wednesday , July 3, 2019. Glenn was a 1969 graduate of Wildwood High School and a lifelong resident of the Wildwoods'. A self-employed marine and pinball mechanic, Glenn had a love for Rock 'n' roll music, especially the Ramones, the water, fast boats and vintage pinball machines. Glenn will be sadly missed and is survived by his three sons Steven Gerhard of Rio Grande, Brian Gerhard and his wife Shari of Hampton Virginia, David Gerhard of Rio Grande, his three grandchildren, Zach Gerhard, Paige Gerhard and Tru Gerhard, sister Joan Dean of Cape May and brother Dale Gerhard of Green Creek. Services will be held at Ingersoll Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, Friday July 12th from 10am to 12 noon where friends my come to pay respects. In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation be made to Volunteers in Medicine in Cape May Court House. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

Tags

Load entries