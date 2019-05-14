Germain, Carol P. Hanley, - Associated Emerita of Nursing, University of Pennsylvania, and well-known nurse educator, ethnographic research, consultant, author of professional books and journal articles, and poetry, died on May 10, 2019. Post-retirement (2008) she was Visiting Professor and Interim Chair of the Department of Nursing, Rutgers University, Camden, later held positions as the Director of Nursing Program Development and Senior Advisor to the Deans at Rutgers School of Nursing, Camden. Predeceased by her parents, James J. and Esther A. (Craffey) Hanley, sister Ann A. Hibbard, and husband Charles J. Germain; She was the mother of Charles P. Germain "Chip" (Linda); grandmother "Nana" of Maximilian "Max" Charles Germain, and step-grandmother of Tiffany Klaus. She is also survived by her sister Catherine E. Hanley of Flagstaff, AZ. She was an aunt and grand aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Dr. Germain received a diploma in nursing from St. Clare's School of Nursing, New York, NY; BSN from Seton Hall University; MSN from St. John's University, and her doctorate from Rutgers University. She was an elected member of Sigma Theta Tau International, the Honor Society of Nursing, and the American Academy of Nursing. She held positions with the American Nurses' Association and Sigma Theta Tau International and presented professional papers in many countries. She was a pioneer in the development of qualitative research in nursing. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17 from 9-11 AM at the Church of St. Katharine Drexel, 6077 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., where a Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John of God Community Services, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08043 or online at www.sjogcs.org. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
