Germanio, Hildegard Rosa Selzer, - 80, of Belleplain, NJ, passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018. Hilda was born in Ochsenfurt, Germany on August 15, 1938, the daughter of Heinrich and Rosa Selzer. She is survived by her brothers, Herman and Eugen Selzer and their families in Germany. She is also survived by her husband, Sublizio J. Germanio of Belleplain; her brothers in law, Jim and Ben (Gerry); and many cousins and their families. Sub and Hilda were married for 50 years. Hilda worked on the Giebelstadt Air Base at the European Exchange System (PX in USA) for five years. She worked for Wheaton Candles in Tuckahoe from 1973 to 1986. Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, St. Casimir Church, 304 Clay Street, Woodbine. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memorial donations may be made to Macular Degeneration Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg MD 20871. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
