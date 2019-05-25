Gernant, Richard J. "The Web", - 79, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Mystic Meadows, Little Egg Harbor. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., residing there and Bogota prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor. Richard was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He worked in HVAC for Rockafeller Center, N.Y. He was a member of American Legion Post #493, and Italian American Club, both in Little Egg Harbor, also Elks, Ridgefield Park. Richard is survived by his wife Maureen Gernant, son Harold McCrickard, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., grandchildren Bryan McCrickard (Janice), and Justin McCrickard (Samantha), all of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Michael Cornell (Rebecca), of Oakland, N.J., great-grandchildren Isabella, Justin, Madaline, Alexander, and Chloe. A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4-6 PM with a service at 6 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences, flowers, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com. A repast will follow at The American Legion Post #493, 420 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, NJ at 6:30 PM.
