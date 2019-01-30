Gernitis, Maria (Nee McCoy), - 69, of Cape May and West Milford, NJ, formerly of Belleville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, January 26, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Maria graduated from Belleville High School and later graduated from William Paterson University, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She began her teaching career as a physical education teacher in Clifton, NJ; thereafter enjoyed a 15-year hiatus to be at home and raise her two sons before returning to her education career at Yantacaw Elementary School in Nutley, NJ where she worked for 17 years before retiring to Cape May. Maria and Jeff are co-owners of two of Cape May's favorite destinations, the Peter Shields Inn and Fins Bar & Grille. Maria was a forever loving wife and caring and patient mother. She was a devoted sister who bookended her life with these cherished relationships. As a child, she was a tomboy and spent the first half of her life playing sports then teaching sports to children. After injury, she adapted to pursue things her body allowed, including reading and gardening. She transitioned from Phys Ed teacher to elementary school librarian. She loved reading to the youngest children then, as they grew, helping them understand how important reading would be to whatever they wanted to pursue in life. Sickness ended her career, but that also allowed her and her husband Jeff to spend more time in Cape May, NJ. She overcame repeated health issues with her ability to positively frame her situation and her deep personal faith. And this afforded her years at the end of her life to be part of her grandson's early lives. She was a teacher throughout: with her students, her friends and family, her two sons, and finally her grandsons. Maria is forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 49 years, Jeff Gernitis; two sons, Timothy (and Maren) Gernitis and Mark (and Kim) Gernitis; two grandchildren, Finn and Fitz; three sisters, Kathy, Pat and Ann; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. To celebrate Maria, the family has asked that you join them for a celebration of Maria's life, at an open house, Tuesday (Feb. 5th) from 4 pm 8pm at Peter Shields Inn, 1301 Beach Ave., Cape May where your presence will be sincerely appreciated and received as a loving sentiment to honor Maria's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: The Seeing Eye, Inc., 10 Washington Valley Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960 or online at: www.theseeingeye.org (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.