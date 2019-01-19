Gershman, Leonard F., PhD,, - 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 17, at his home in Little Egg Harbor. A former resident of Collingswood, NJ, Dr. Gershman practiced clinical psychology at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, and in private practice in Brigantine, NJ. Dr. Gershman was a prolific and talented artist who painted in a photorealistic style. Leonard is survived by his husband of 55 years, Ernest Morasco; loving nieces and nephews, Justin Alex, Charles Gershman, Lise Neely, Lisa Papotto, Vincent Papotto, and their families; and brother-in-law, Frank Papotto. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 25, 2019 at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the AIDS Law Project of Philadelphia (http://www.aidslawpa.org/donate/).

