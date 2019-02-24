Gerstel, Phyllis T., - 92, of Northfield, passed away on Friday February 22, 2019. Phyllis was born in Atlantic City to the late George and Ruby Wilson. She was a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of 1944. Phyllis was a housewife and stay at home mother. After her husband passed away and her children were grown she was employed as clerk at the 1st Fidelity Bank in Pleasantville, NJ. She loved to play Bingo 6 nights a week. On the 7th night she bowled at the Kingpin Lanes Women's Wednesday Night Social League. She also loved to crochet. Phyllis is survived by her children Richard LaGuardia III, Patricia (Alex) Guerrina, Gary Gerstel, Bruce Gerstel, and Paul Gerstel. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Phyllis is predeceased by her beloved husband Alvin "Pat" Gerstel and her sons George LaGuardia and Marc LaGuardia. She will be sadly missed by "Her Baby" Jake. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Phyllis' Life Celebration and viewing on Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 10 to 11am at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Road and Infield Ave. Northfield. Funeral Service will follow at 11am. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona.
