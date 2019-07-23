GERVASI, ANGELINA "Jean", - of Linwood, passed peacefully on July 14th, 2019, she was 93. Jean was born June 14th, 1926 to her parents Mario and Anna (deceased) and lived her life in South Philadelphia. She was a devoted daughter and caretaker for her mother in her later years. She cherished her 7 nieces and nephews throughout her lifetime. She worked for over 50 years in accounting positions in prominent Philadelphia Businesses. Jean relocated last year to live "in the country" with her Nephew Michael Palmentieri and his wife Eileen in Egg Harbor Township. Jean is remembered fondly and survived by her Nephews, Mario Palmentieri, Michael Palmentieri (Eileen), Bill Gervasi (Carol), and Nieces Cynthia Cooper and Margaret Gervasi as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. She is predeceased by her Parents; Sister Marie Palmentieri (Ralph); Brothers Bill Gervasi (Millie) and Nicholas Gervasi (Reene); Nephews John Palmentieri (Gloria) and Louis Palmentieri (Mary). Services for Jean Gervasi will be held 11:00amThursday, July 25, 2019, at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00am-11:00am at the Funeral Home. Burial will be Private.
