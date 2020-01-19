Gest, Bernard, - 95, of Margate, just 2 months shy of 96 years, passed away on January 17. He was a loving and devoted husband to his late wife, Jeanne, to whom he was married for 73 years. He was very devoted to his children; Michael, Howard, Steven, Eileen, and Robert (Bobby), his grandchildren; Joshua, Aaron, Margaret, Juliette, David, Elizabeth, Jonathan, and Jason, and great-grandchildren; Hannah and Katie. Along with his wife, Jeanne, they were the joy of his life. Bernie was an accomplished businessman, starting his own computer leasing company, Computer Marketing, Inc. in 1969. He loved to play tennis, and thereafter golf, but most of all he loved his time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a very active person, who enjoyed many sunny days sitting and walking on the Ventnor Boardwalk. He was a supporter of Israel, many charities, and Cornell Technion. He was devoted to making the world a better place, espousing the principle of Tikkun Olam, and asked that all practice it. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, January 19 at 2 pm at Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to Beth El Synagogue, 500 N Jerome Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

