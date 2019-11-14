Gest, Jeanne S., - 94, of Margate, passed away on November 11. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Bernie to whom she was married for 73 years. She was very devoted to her children, Michael, Howard, Steven, Eileen, and Robert, her grandchildren, Joshua, Aaron, Margaret, Juliette, David, Elizabeth, Jonathan, and Jason, and great grandchildren, Hannah and Katie. She is survived by her sister, Lois Fox and immediate family. She graduated from Temple University and University of Pennsylvania. Jeanne was a dedicated social worker for the City of Philadelphia, Child Welfare department. Because of her concern for all of her clients, she supervised the most difficult cases. She acted as the guardian for her caseload and made sure the children had adequate clothes and school supplies. Jeanne was the president of many organizations including Golda Meir Hadassah. She was devoted to many Jewish causes and the State of Israel. She lived fully to the last day of her life at the celebration of her grandson's wedding. She loved the shore and having her family come to visit. She will be greatly missed by the people and organizations with which she interacted during her lifetime. Graveside services will be held Friday November 15 at 12 noon at Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Golda Meir Hadassah of Margate, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

Tags

Load entries