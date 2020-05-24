Getty, Brian P., - 60, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J. passed away suddenly Tuesday May 19, 2020 at home. He was born in Philadelphia P.A. and moved to Little Egg Harbor in 1996. Brian was a bartender for 33 years at Resorts Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. For the past 7 years he was a fuel attendant at Wawa in Little Egg Harbor. Brian was predeceased by his father Edward "Chick" Getty, his mother Margaret MacArthur and his brothers Edward Getty and Bob Acker. He is survived by his wife Barbara Getty and his beloved daughter Brianna Getty his siblings Michael Getty, Anna Marie Hershman (Ellis), Barbara Fountain, Thomas Acker (Tess), mother in law Susan Guthrie brother in law Gary Guthrie (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews along with the many friends he leaves behind. In light of the current pandemic, there will not be a funeral service at this time. A memorial service/ celebration of life will be announced at a later date. WOOD FUNERAL HOME 134 EAST MAIN ST. TUCKERTON is handling the arrangements. For condolences and other information please visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com

