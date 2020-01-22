Getz, John, III, - 72, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with heart disease and Parkinson Syndrome. Surviving is his beloved wife of 48 years (together since second grade school), Linda M. (Hines) Getz of Little Egg Harbor, originally from Mercerville; two daughters, Jennifer L. Hobbs and her husband Steven of Goffstown, NH; and Lori L. Wheat and her husband Michael of Minotola, NJ; a brother, Joseph M. Getz of Brooksville, FL; five grandchildren; Colby T. Hobbs, Kayla M. Wheat, Zachary A. Hobbs, Michael F. Wheat, Jr. and Emily J. Taber of Manchester, NH; along with many family and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 3 pm until 5 pm where a time of sharing and formal service will begin at Maxwell Funeral Home, 160 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Family requests all visitors and staff to wear casual attire, specifically jeans and a t-shirt, if able. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org For condolences and full obituary please visit www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of John Getz, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.