Gheysens, Edward "Ed" T., - 87, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at home with family by his side.Ed leaves his loving wife, Janice (nee. Mazzei), of 62 years; his four sons, Ed, Jr. (wife Amy and children Kate and Stephen and his wife, Janice), Robert, Jeff (wife Nancy and children Mike and Cal) and Chris (wife Trisha and children Danielle, Nicole, David and Matt); his sister, Rose Shelton; and many wonderful friends. Ed was born in Vineland, NJ and was raised in Vineland by Stella Corsiglia and her sister, Rose. After Ed met his soulmate, Janice, they married in 1957 at the Sacred Heart Church in Vineland. Ed was a successful entrepreneur, starting and running a residential painting business and two car wash businesses. The Gheysens family summered in Sea Isle City for years, and in 2004, Ed and Janice made it their full-time residence. Ed was a member and volunteer of several organizations and parishes including: Saint Joseph's Church, Saint Isidore the Farmer Church Parish Council, Knights of Columbus, OFAA and VFW Golf Groups, Holy Redeemer Food Pantry, Jaycee's, and the Lions Club of Vineland. "Pops" had a rich life; rich in family, rich in friends, and rich with love. Public viewing will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be Friday, January 3rd at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. The family asks that donations are to made in Ed's name to The Holy Redeemer Hospice or The Holy Redeemer Food Pantry, 1801 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
