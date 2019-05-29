Giachin, Lina (nee Vellico), - 88, of Galloway, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. She was born in Dignano D'Istria, Italy on November 10, 1930 to Domenico and Maria Vellico. There she met and married the love of her life, Mario Giachin on October 6, 1951. They moved to the United States with two young daughters in 1956 to have a better life and settled in Egg Harbor City, where Lina continued to be a homemaker for her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Mario Giachin. Lina leaves behind three loving daughters, Liliana Downs (Tom) of Galloway, Marina Sues (Jim) of Newtown, PA, and Silvana Ardente (Bob) of Galloway and beloved grandsons, Stephen Sues, Edward Sues (Lauren), and Anthony, Matthew and Nicholas Ardente. She enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as, making memories by sharing stories, cooking traditional Italian recipes and attending her grandsons' sporting events. "Nonna" was loved by not only her family, but also those who knew her. She will forever be in our hearts and deeply missed. Visitation will be Friday, May 31st from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
