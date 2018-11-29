Giambattista, Mary P., - of Mays Landing, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on November 27, 2018. Mary was born and raised in South Philadelphia and moved to Mays Landing as a young bride. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Giambattista. She was predeceased by her son Anthony, Jr., her parents Antoinette and Peter Pellegrini, her brothers Ernest and Peter Pellegrini, and two sisters Pauline Caprice and Anna Sarrocco. Mary was a homemaker, dedicated to her family and home. She is survived by her two daughters Mary Giambattista of Mays Landing and Christine Campitelli (Joseph) of Brigantine, along with her extended family Kathy and Wayne Reichert and Wayne and Christine Reichert of Hammonton. The family would like to thank Grace Hospice, all of her aides, and her nurse Sally Gerhardt who so lovingly and compassionately took care of her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 30, at 11 AM, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, where family and friends may gather from 10:30 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.