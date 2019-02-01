Giampetro, Nicholas A., - of Seaville, passed into eternal peace at home with his family at his side on January 30, 2019. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. and by the late Nicholas and Louise (Tranchatella) Giampetro. Upon graduation from Lincoln Preparatory School in 1944 he enlisted at the age of 17 in the USMC and he served for 8 years. In 1948 he met and married the love of his wife Norma (Benedetti) and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. He was part owner and managed the La Costa Liquor Store, Motel and Lounge; and Diamonds Liquor Store in Sea Isle City, New Jersey for 30 years. In the off season, he and his wife traveled extensively to all parts of the world and enjoyed their condominium in Palm Beach, Florida. They moved to Osprey Point, Seaville, New Jersey in 2006. He is survived by his wife, his son Nicholas J. Giampetro (Angela); three lovely granddaughters Nicole, Anna and Catherine Cullen Giampetro; 2 step-grandsons Justin and Jacob Luna; a brother Anthony (Theresa) Giampetro; three nephews Edward (Gail) Benedetti; Mario (Patricia) Benedetti; and Joseph Giampetro; one niece Jessica Giampetro; 2 grandnieces Dana Joyce and Lisa Benedetti' and his beloved sister in law Matilda Benedetti. He is preceded in death by his sister Marie Scatena. Friends may call Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 9 until 10:30am at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Saint Jude Children's Hospital or St. Maximilian Roman Catholic Church in Marmora, New Jersey. The family would like to thank all of the neighbors and friends from Osprey Point for all the well wishes, help and asks of kindness shown to them during Nicholas' illness. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
