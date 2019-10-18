Giannantonio, Rose Josephine (nee Patermo), - 86, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16 surrounded by her loving family. Rose was born on December 19, 1932, in Atlantic City, NJ. Rose grew up in Atlantic City with her parents Louis and Marion and her seven siblings. Rose attended St. Michael's School and Atlantic City High School. Rose worked for the Atlantic City School district over 30 years as a secretary at the Richmond Avenue School. She loved her job, the students and all of her co-workers. In her spare time, Rose loved to shop and her fashionable sense of style was her trademark. Rose was a devoted and caring wife, mother and homemaker. She loved to care and cook for her family. Rose will always be remembered for bringing her family together for weekly dinners, her famous strawberry shortcake, and her delicious cookies which she baked for every family event. She was loved and adored by her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of her life. Rose was a faithful servant of our Lord. Rose is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Vincent, her siblings Anthony, Carmela Gitto, Peter, Marie, and Joseph. She is survived by her three loving children, Stephen, Karen and Joseph Feriozzi, Mark and Susan, her six grandsons, Andrew (Liz), Mark (Kayla), Christian, Michael, Mark Vincent and Matthew, two great-grandchildren, Vincent and Isabella Rose and her sisters Stella Iorio and Rita (Frank) Costanzo, and many loving nieces and nephews and her life-long best friend, Dolores Gitto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Church, 1421 New Road Northfield, N.J. 08225 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 9:15 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the Mass at the Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
