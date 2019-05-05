Giannantonio, Vincent Joseph, - age 86 of Linwood passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Vince, "Fox" as his friends called him was born July 26, 1932 in Philadelphia. He grew up in South Philadelphia with his parents, James and Julia and his siblings, Rita and John. Vince attended Atlantic City High School. As a proud veteran of the United States Army, Vince served with distinction in the Korean War. For more than 22 years Vince worked in Atlantic City at Coast Photo Engravers as a Superintendent of Engraving. He later went on to work at Service Master as a Director of Environmental Services. Vince was an entrepreneur at heart, first opening Beef N Stuff in Atlantic City where he was able to display his culinary talent. In 1980, Vince created Fox and Son's Gourmet Ice Cream Desserts. He was well known for his famous Baked Amaretto Ice Cream Cake and the Bananadana. Throughout his career, Vince was adored by those he worked with for his caring and supportive demeanor. Vince was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, loved by his family and a faithful servant of our Lord, attending Mass daily. Throughout his life, Vince loved the horses and a good Poker Game. Vince loved his Dallas Cowboy's. We will miss Pop Pop's Annual Basketball Game where everyone received a trophy, a tradition we will continue. We know he is in Heaven experiencing his famous quote, "This was the best party I was ever at!" Vincent is survived by his loving wife Rose of over 65 years, his three children, Stephen, Karen and Joseph Feriozzi, Mark and Susan, his six grandsons, Andrew and Liz, Mark and Kayla, Christian, Michael, Mark Vincent and Matthew, two great grandchildren, Vincent and Isabella Rose and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/donate or PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Church, 1421 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 9:15 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the Mass at the Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.