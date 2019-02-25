Giannini, Dominic (Nick) , - 45, of Merchantville, passed away peacefully into Gods arms on Tuesday, February 19th at the age of 45. Dominic was born in Somers Point, NJ to Marguerite Guzzetti & Thomas Giannini Sr. Dominic was in the Ironworkers Union Local 350 but also had a passion for most trades like roofing, landscaping, plumbing, carpentry etc. Dominic grew up in the "Birdland" section of Cardiff where he had so many wonderful long lasting friendships. He then moved to Florida with his Mom and Stepfather where he just fit right in making more wonderful friendships along the way. He met his best friend Eric Lastra in Florida and they have remained best friends to this day. Dominic had four passions in life. His family, his love of fishing, his beloved San Francisco 49ers and his cat named "Little". Dominic is predeceased by his son Nicolas Giannini, his Step-Father Richard Guzzetti Sr., grandparents Rosemary & Michaelangelo Ricci Jr., Marie Anne Giannini and Sophie & Vincent Guzzetti. Dominic is survived by his three children Gino, Dominique and Ariel, parents Marguerite Guzzetti and Thomas Giannini Sr., his grandfather Victor Giannini Sr., his brother Thomas Giannini Jr. (Patti), Joleen McGeoch( Joe), Richard Guzzetti Jr., his partner in life Randi Bordoni, and his estranged wife Eva Giannini, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles whom Dominic loved so very much. Visitation will be held on Thursday February 28th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Church of St. Katharine Drexel, 6075 West Jersey Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society in honor of Dominic's beloved Aunt Theresa who lost her battle with cancer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Perfect Funeral Home
