Giannini, Rose Bove, - 101, of Wildwood, NJ , was born in Philadelphia in 1917 and returned to Italy 1920. Her family came back to the United States as the conditions leading to World War II escalated. She married and raised her family enjoying being a homemaker. She took pleasure in her children, cooking,sewing, decorating for the holidays and her weekly ladies club card game. She entered the workforce later in life. She managed a Bridal Salon in Philadelphia for several years and later worked for the Federal Government where she hand embroidered the flag with the seal of the President of the United States. It was an honor to be selected to make every flag that was displayed in the office of the President or displayed wherever the President was in public. These flags were only made in Philadelphia. Once she retired she moved to Wildwood where she began a second career as a volunteer. She volunteered every year to sell the raffle tickets for St. Ann's Car Raffle. She also helped out in the kitchen on busy summer weekends preparing food for the visiting priests. She was also an active member of the Sodality of the Blessed Mother. Rose also volunteered at the Wildwood Historical Society, the Deborah Hospital Foundation, the Glenwood Avenue School " Breakfast Program". She was an RSVP/Senior Corps volunteer over 90 club participant. Politically she was a Wildwood Board Member for the Board of Registry and Election and a Trustee of the Cape May County Women's Republican Club. She was a member of the Sons of Italy Sylvester Grande Lodge # 1838. The Golden Agers Club and WJSE Coalition. She was a Friend of Charity League of Atlantic County for whom she sequined hundreds of Christmas Pins. She was very active in organizing parties and decorating the sixth floor at the Lions Center where she lived for a number of years before moving to Brookdale Senior Living. There she maintained her active lifestyle becoming involved as a volunteer and in daily activities. She is survived by her daughters Rita ( Dan) Roberts, Toni ( Willie) Jacovini and son Dan ( Kathy) Giannini. She has seven grandchildren Vincent ( Kirsten) Ruzzi, Sarah ( Peter) Crawford, Stephanie ( Michael Dieckmann) Jacovini, William ( Tanya Oakes) Jacovini, Gregory ( Claire) Jacovini, Gina ( Mark) Benedict and Emily ( Eric) Volpe.She has twelve great grandchildren John, Michael and Alexander Ruzzi, Charlie and Johanna Crawford, Mattea Anne Dieckmann, William Jacovini IV, Mario Jacovini, Jackson and Madeline Benedict and Henry and Charles Volpe. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with great and great-great nieces and nephews. She wanted to celebrate her 100th birthday on the beloved boardwalk where she rode the tram car like a queen as people wished her a Happy Birthday. She went home to be with God on Monday July30, 2018. Donations may be sent to the Charity of you Choice. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
