Giannone, Matthew, - 90, of Ventnor, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Spring Village of Galloway. Matt was married to his beloved wife, Mary for 55 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary and his parents, Joseph and Anna Giannone. He is survived by his children, Joseph (Rita), Mark (Michele), Chris (Marlena), and Annmarie Brennan (Edward); grandchildren, Joseph, Lauren, Christina, Mark, Nicholas, Briana, and Samantha; his sister, Marie G. Littleton; and nephews, Ken Marshall (Theresa) and Tim Marshall (Tina). A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11th from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 S. Pitney Rd, Galloway. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
