Giapountzis, Konstantinos, - 89, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 23, 2018 in AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center-City Division. Born in Agios Demetrios, Greece he lived in Hammonton for 48 years. Mr. Giapountzis was a tailor, having worked for Wm. B. Kessler Clothing Shop and UBIA Sportswear both in Hammonton. He was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. Mr. Giapountzis took great pride in his work and he enjoyed doing his job. He was a member of St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church in Vineland for 40 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His family gave him his greatest enjoyments in life. Mr. Giapountzis is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ekaterini Giapountzis (nee Viachou); one daughter, Madeline Keramidaris and her husband, Konstantinos; two sons, Sterb Giapountzis and John Giapountzis and his wife, Niki; five granddaughters, Zoe (Niko), Kathy (Jim), Nikki (Max), Alex; Valerie and 3 great grandchildren, Constantine, Madeline and Vasili. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 26, 2018 11:00am in St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church, 430 W. Wheat Road , Vineland, where a viewing will be held from 10:00am until 11:00am. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
