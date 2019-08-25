Giardina, Anthony (Tony), - of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband to Rosalie Giardina (Esposito) for over 60 beautiful years. Loving father of Nancy (Franz) Adler, Carolyn (Joseph) Petruzzi, Anthony (Maddie) Giardina, and Joseph (Maryann) Giardina. Cherished grandfather of Samuel (Valerie) Summerville, Joseph Petruzzi, Vincent Petruzzi, Daniel (Dana) Petruzzi, Heather Giardina, Nancie Giardina, Rachel Giardina, Victoria Giardina, Emily Glover, Frankie Glover, Marissa Giardina, Juliana Giardina, and Alana Giardina. Adoring great grandfather to Haley Summerville, Samuel Summerville, and Dominic Petruzzi. Tony is also survived by his only living sister, Lucy Ferrario and many loving nieces. Anthony was born and raised in Atlantic City to his late parents, Cono and Annunziata Giardina. Tony, also known as Nino, was a respected barber in his community for many years. He owned and operated Jackson Barber Shop in Atlantic City for over 40 years. He was President of the Master Barbers Association and an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus, 405 3rd Degree. Tony will be remembered by many family and friends as the life of the party and a true gentleman. His smile would light up a room. He enjoyed family gatherings, Roe's cooking, dancing, watching baseball (Go Mets!), trips to Malvern, and his loyal pal, Fredo. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Michael Church, 10 N Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
