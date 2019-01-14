Gibbons, Gerald A., Jr., - 87, of Vineland, Gerald Gibbons was born in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, October 12th , 1931 to Gerald Gibbons Sr. and Marion Gibbons (Kelly). Jerry served in the Coast Guard during the Korean War where he was an Aircraft Mechanic. After his service he went to Polytech and Clarkson Technology in Potsdam, New York where he graduated as an alumni with a degree in Engineering. During this time, he met and married his wife Robin Gibbons (Foster) on December 27th , 1955. Jerry was a jack of all trades having work roles as a Linesman Supervisor for Bell Telephone Company, business owner of Custard King, Paul's Pizza, P &J Pizza, Absecon Pizza, and Pizza Galore, being a traveling salesman on the Eastern Coast of the United States, working with Gladwin Plastics, and helping build the St. Lawrence Seaway. In the late 80's, Jerry decided to sell his businesses and returned to school at Camden County College where he earned his degree as an Optician later, as an ear technician with 4.0 honors. He then ended his working career working for Miracle Ear, Pearle Vision, and local Opticians. Jerry was a member of the Elks Lodge, the Moose Lodge, Kiwanis, JC's, the Rotary Club, and former President of the Clarkson Technology German Club. His favorite pastimes included listening to classical music, reading, following the stock market, and doing crossword puzzles. Gerald is predeceased by his son Sean Gibbons and survived by his wife of 63 years Robin Gibbons, his children Moira, Kathleen, and Patrick, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday January 16, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Divine Mercy Parish Church of St Francis, 23 W. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, NJ where his Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Cremation & Inurnment was private with burial to be in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, Nat. Dir. Resp. Hedq's, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
