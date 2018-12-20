Gibbons, Sr., Arthur L., - 87, of Philadelphia, and formerly of Pleasantville, departed this life on Sunday, December 16, 2018. Surviving are his wife, Florence; four daughters, Brenda Charles, Donna Gibbons, Mary Gibbons, and Sonia Hasan; a son, Calvin Tift; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Services will be at Noon on Saturday, December 22, 2018, New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 11AM. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
