Gibbs, Larry Ernest, - of Pleasantville, NJ, Affectionately known as Rock, departed this life on May 27th, 2019 after a short illness. He was born on March 12, 1951, to the late Pauline & Layton Gibbs Jr. Rock grew up in Warwick, MD and soon after graduating relocated to Pleasantville, NJ. He was employed as a Truck Driver for various construction companies. During his free time, Rock enjoyed fishing as a hobby. He especially loved taking his grandson Lakhi along with him from time to time. Rock was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Jean Gibbs, daughter Laronda Gibbs, grandson Lakhi Gibbs, and brother Alvin Gibbs. He is survived by his son Marlon (Nicole) Gibbs, sisters Sarah Gatewood, Lillian Brown, Sharon Ringgold, brothers Paul (Minerva) Gibbs, Perry Ringgold, aunt Dorothy Wilson, god-daughter Carlesha Richards, devoted cousin Kim Boyer and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends. Services Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church located at 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ. Viewing from 9AM-11AM Service at 11 AM. Interment Seaside Cemetery, 559 Route US 9, Marmora, NJ. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
