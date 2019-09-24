Gibbs, Mary M., - Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and lifelong resident of Atlantic City, passed away with her caring family by her side, on September 5, 2019. Mary will be remembered most for her short stature, larger than life personality, and a sense of humor and infectious laugh would light up a room. Mary was born on May 1, 1941, in Atlantic City to the late Jesse and Marie White (nee Miller). She was educated in Atlantic City Public Schools. Mary wed Gary Gibbs Sr. March 10, 1957. Together they raised two daughters, Rhonda and Vera Marie, and two sons, Gary David, and Kambui. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Mary worked for many years at Spencer Gifts and in the casino industry until her retirement. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Marie, her husband Gary Sr., and her children Vera Marie and Gary David Jr. She leaves to mourn her daughter Rhonda Gibbs-Allen, son Kambui Hannibal, her grandchildren Sheleah Gibbs, Anthony Selby, Gavin Powell, Trevin Allen, Kambui Jr., Sadui, Ahmad, and Khadijah Hannibal, five great-grandchildren, three siblings, and a host of loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held on September 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at her childhood church, Hamilton Memorial, located at 605 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well wishes, cards, and donations can be sent to PO Box 8432 Atlantic City NJ 08401 Visit this site to view the online obituary http://www.ancscremation.com/obituary/mary-gibbs?fh_id=16210
