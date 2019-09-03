Giberson , Nancy (Nee harris), - 84, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30th. She was a long-time resident of Mays Landing. Born in Mays Landing, Nancy graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1954 and spent her life in Mays Landing raising her family. She owned and operated Mays Landing Taxi for numerous years and then went to work for Shulton Company in Mays Landing before going to work at Wheatons Plastics until her retirement. Nancy is survived by her daughter Donna Giardina (Thomas), her son George (Sherri) and her son Jeffery (Susan), grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer (Shein), Stephanie, Ashley (Dan) and Katlyn and her great grand-daughter Aubri. Her nephew Douge-B (Annamarie) and many other nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 6, from 9-11 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "The Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary" 6908 Railroad Blvd. Mays Landing NJ 08330. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
