Gibson, Joan Carol, - 85, of Whiting, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 29th, at home in Whiting surrounded by family. Born and raised in Bayonne, she married and moved to Brick Town where she raised her four children. She relocated with her husband Bob to Little Egg Harbor where they shared life the next thirty years. She pursued a career, enjoyed crafts, cooking, skiing and more than anything family. Joan exhibited an early talent in sewing as a young girl; something that she would say her dad was so very proud of. She pursued this talent in design school in Manhattan prior to her marriage. Twenty years later after raising her 4 children she accepted an open theater position in wardrobe at Harrah's Atlantic City Casino. Joan ended her career thirty years later at 82, an accomplished seamstress and wardrobe valet, respected and appreciated by her coworkers. Joan is predeceased by her husband of 59 years Robert E Gibson. She is survived by her three sons, Bob Gibson, Bill Gibson and his wife Sarah, Todd Gibson and his wife Tricia, her daughter Susan Huhn, her 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sister Marilyn Pulcrano and husband Frank, and brother Jerry Beelitz and his wife Georgine. Family and friends will gather in her memory 4-8pm Sunday, July 29th at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be offered 10:45am Monday, July 30th from All Saints Chapel at Ste Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. To send a tribute, please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com. Joan extended so much love, kindness and respect to all those her life touched. She will be deeply missed and remain a beacon of inspiration for a full life best lived.
