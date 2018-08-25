Gibson, Robert M., - 89, of Margate, passed away on August 21, 2018. He was born in Pittston, PA. Formerly of Scranton, PA he had been a Margate resident for the past year. He graduated from Scranton Central High School, the Lackawanna Business School, and had attended the University of Scranton. Until his retirement he was employed by the Pennsylvania Wholesale Drug Co. He was a US Army veteran serving from 1947 to 1949, a Eucharistic Minister at Chapel in Scranton and was a rabid Notre Dame football fan. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Pauline Gibson; a sister Ann Gibson; and a brother William Gibson. He is survived by sisters, Jane Kretsky of Gettysburg, PA, Mary Sarkos of Margate, Suzanne Menn of Miami Lakes, FL, Kathryn DiCosola of Northfield and Ellen Yevitz of Pocono Manor, PA; brothers Walter P. Gibson of Jacksonville, FL, Thomas Gibson also of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be celebrated Monday, August 27th at 1pm at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, 2801 Ventnor Ave., Longport, where friends may call beginning at 12:00pm. Burial is private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor and Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
