Giebel, Kathleen Anna, - 89, of Sea Isle City, Kathleen Anna Giebel 10/11/1929 - 6/27/2019 On Thursday, June 27th, 2019, Kathleen "Kathy" Giebel, a loving wife, daughter, mother of 3, grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 8, passed away at the age of 89. Born October 11th, 1929 in the Bronx, New York, Kathy developed an ever-lasting love for Italian food, the Yankees and her late husband, Ken Giebel. They were married for an impressive 69 years until his passing in 2015. Together they lived an exciting life, raising their children in New Jersey & Southern California, traveling throughout the world, and throwing unforgettable parties. Kathy ultimately moved to Sea Isle City, New Jersey in 1973 where she settled in nicely and found her passion for helping the community she loved so much. She started the successful Sea Isle City recycling program and worked with the turtle preservationist. Kathy & Ken then moved on to warmer climates spending time in Naples, FL & St. George, UT where she honed her love of bridge and made lifelong friends along the way. Kathy made friends wherever she went and will be remembered fondly by many for her generosity, caring nature and sassy humor. Her children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren will miss her dearly and promise to keep her famous recipes, love of wine and passion for the Yankee's alive. Returning to the place she ultimately considered home with many amazing memories, a memorial service will be held on October 18th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sea Isle City.

