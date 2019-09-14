Gifford, Betty, - 74, of Galloway, formerly of Brigantine, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Cooper hospital in Camden after a brief illness. Born in 1945 in Trenton, she grew up in Atlantic City & Brigantine, graduating from Atlantic City High School in 1963. While raising her children she worked for Brigantine public schools for many years & afterword worked in cosmetology for 20 years. Betty is predeceased by her parents Luke & Margorie Higgins, her brother William Higgins & longtime partner Mike Celia. She loved dogs, music, shopping, movies, soap operas & the New Orleans Saints. Betty will be dearly missed by her sons Jim (Kathy) & Rob (Amy) Gifford, her grandchildren Bobby, Emily & Luke Gifford as well as her best friends for 40 years Theresa Feldman & Florence Marsico. She was also a devoted grandmom to pups Mugsy, Molly & Gunner. A private remembrance celebration will be held & she will be interred with her parents at Sandy Ridge Cemetery in Stockton, NJ.

