Gihorski, Edward A., - 61, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2019 in his home. He was born in Sea Isle City and was a lifelong resident of Cape May County. Ed worked as a carpenter for Local 255 and loved fishing and hunting. Ed is survived by his children, Alexandria and Joshua Gihorski; mother Teresa Gihorski, and brothers, David and Thomas (Jill) Gihorski. He is predeceased by his father Alexander Gihorski. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
