Gil-Gomez, Luz Astrid, - 46, of Atlantic City, passed to her new life on October 8th, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Born in Medellin, Colombia, Luz lived in Atlantic City, graduated from Holy Spirit High School, and worked at the Ocean Resort. Luz's smile made life more beautiful. Her contagious laughter and sweet soul touched all who had the privilege of knowing her. Luz is a dedicated mother first and foremost. Her son is her best friend and brightest ray of sunshine. To Luz, family is not an important thing; It is the only thing. Her love for her family is immeasurable. Luz loves music, dancing and spending time under the sun at the beach. The greatest gifts Luz leaves behind, are the wonderful memories with each and every person who was touched by her. In addition to her parents, Luz Marina Gomez and Oscar Gil, she is survived by her son, Christian Estrada; sister, Lina Gil; maternal grandmother Pastora Salazar; nephews Brandon and Jonathan Citarella; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends who loved Luz very much. In lieu of flowers and donations, please donate to One Tree Planted to help us remember our loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Luz Astrid Gil Gomez. https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/2422475. A visitation will be held today, Friday, October 11th from 10-11 am, followed by an 11 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Beretta Molla Parish/ St. Bernadette's Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
