Gilbert, Isabell J., - 83, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019, in Galloway, NJ. Isabell was born on October 21, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and later relocated to Atlantic City, NJ where was worked for Hackney's Restaurant as a waitress, and also Holiday Inn. Isabell was a loving mother to her four children and loved to cook and spending time with her family especially on her favorite holiday Thanksgiving. She loved taking walks on the boardwalk with her companion, Eddie Kelly. She is survived by her children; son, Norman ( Maria) Gilbert, daughters Linda Gilbert, Janet Kurtz, Cathy ( Jimmy) Howard one brother Reed Kresner, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 9 AM until 11 AM, at Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232, followed by funeral services at 11 AM. Burial: Union Cemetery, Mayslanding, NJ
Most Popular
-
Caesars Entertainment parts ways with top executive for three Atlantic City casinos
-
Philadelphia mayor's daughter handcuffed in North Wildwood after brawl with daughter of local councilwoman
-
Two possible state-record cobia caught off South Jersey in past few days
-
Adoption fees waived this weekend at Atlantic County shelter
-
Galloway Township's Ram's Head Inn for sale for $3.5 million
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.