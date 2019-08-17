Gilbert, Isabell J., - 83, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019, in Galloway, NJ. Isabell was born on October 21, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and later relocated to Atlantic City, NJ where was worked for Hackney's Restaurant as a waitress, and also Holiday Inn. Isabell was a loving mother to her four children and loved to cook and spending time with her family especially on her favorite holiday Thanksgiving. She loved taking walks on the boardwalk with her companion, Eddie Kelly. She is survived by her children; son, Norman ( Maria) Gilbert, daughters Linda Gilbert, Janet Kurtz, Cathy ( Jimmy) Howard one brother Reed Kresner, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 9 AM until 11 AM, at Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232, followed by funeral services at 11 AM. Burial: Union Cemetery, Mayslanding, NJ

