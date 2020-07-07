Gilbert, LeRoy Louis, Jr., - 79, of Somers Point , much loved husband, father, Pop-Pop, brother, brother-in-law, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020. LeRoy was born in Atlantic City on July 7, 1940, to Henrietta (Betty) Pincus Gilbert and Leroy Gilbert, Sr. He graduated from Pleasantville High School and joined the Navy immediately after. In the Navy, he received training as an electrician and served on both diesel and nuclear submarines (plank owner, Alexander Hamilton, member of the Holland Club). After serving in the Navy, LeRoy and Bev settled down to raise their family in Somers Point, living in the same house for over 50 years. He began work at Atlantic Electric where he stayed until retirement. Not content with doing nothing with his spare time, he continued to work at various jobs, most recently as an estimator with the FAA Tech Center. LeRoy took night classes while working full time and eventually graduated with his bachelor's degree from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). In between working and school, he volunteered as a football coach, baseball coach, and softball umpire. One year he served as an honorary "cluster mother" for the Girl Scouts. He spent many years as a Big Brother in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. And he was the resident Santa Claus for many organizations including Big Brother Big Sisters, the Atlantic County Women's Center, and various nursing homes and daycare centers. Three of his biggest passions were magic, golf, and his submarine group passions he loved and dedicated himself to until the end of his life. He enjoyed doing fun magic tricks, especially for kids (he could not leave a restaurant without finding a table with kids and doing his famous "napkin trick"). He loved both playing golf and volunteering at tournaments; his mother often joining him in volunteering. He was on the original volunteer marshal team for the LPGA ShopRite Classic tournament (and later served as Chairman of the Marshals), serving every year until last year. He also volunteered with the Ron Jaworski tournaments. LeRoy's participation and camaraderie with his submarine group gave him tremendous enjoyment and pride. He was very proud of the group's work to establish the torpedo memorial on Bethel Road and was still worrying about the addition of the anchor until just a few weeks ago. LeRoy is survived by his children Terri Gilbert, Wendy Gilbert (Ron Voigt), Mark Gilbert, grandchildren Tia Gilbert, Elizabeth Voigt, Anna Voigt, McKenna Irvin, brother Frank (Janelle), brother-in-law Don Brown (Jeri), close family friend Carol Bingham, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. LeRoy was predeceased by his wife Beverly, brother Bill, and parents Henrietta and Leroy Gilbert, Sr. Viewing will be 8:00-10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A brief service will follow. To abide by the rules and regulations, please make sure to bring your mask as you enter the funeral home. Burial will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Estelle Manor Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Submarine Group (USSVI EHT Base c/o Don Brown, 2121 Sutton Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225), Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic and Cape May Counties (http://www.bbbsatlanticcape.org/ ). Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
