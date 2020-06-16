Gilbert, Lloyd Marc, - 66, of Atlantic City, passed away on June 13th after a brief illness. Lloyd was born in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Stephen and Barbara Gilbert. He was a graduate of Lower Merion High School and The Pennsylvania State University. Lloyd practiced accounting for many years in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Lloyd will be remembered as a gentle and unassuming man who loved and cherished his life. He took care of those he loved and was a loyal and steadfast friend. He loved newspapers, sports and music and was gifted with an exceptional memory. Lloyd gave the most generous gifts. He had the best eyebrows. He was devoted to his Best Dog, Sami. He left on a beautiful warm Saturday and would have thought that was just right. He will be missed. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother in law, Rona and Gilbert Hamilton. He is survived by his loving companion and partner, Lizanne Johnson. Also surviving are his nephew, Christopher Hamilton and Chris' family, wife Kristin and children GiGi, Lola and Mila, his aunt Marilyn Greenberg, cousins Penny, Riki and Lee, many lifelong friends, wonderful neighbors and of course, Sami. Services will be held privately. Donations in Lloyd's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
