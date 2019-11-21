Gilchrist, Edward Charles, - 63, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus on November 18, 2019. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 23 rd from 9 am to 11 am, followed by 11 am funeral services at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 353 S. New Road, Pleasantville, NJ. Burial: Private. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994

