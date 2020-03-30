Gildiner, Christine, - 56, of Margate, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Florida but lived most of her life on the beach at the Jersey shore. Christine completed college at Atlantic Cape Community College and worked at the Mental Health Association. Christine loved helping people. In 2018 she was awarded Advocate of The Year, for her volunteer work on behalf of victims of domestic violence. Christine is predeceased by her parents Martha and Richard and brothers Albert and Frankie. Surviving are her daughter Laura (Michael) her sons James, Jeffrey, and Eric. Her sister Cathy, brothers Richard, Raymound, Anthony, Randy, and Michael along with nine grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19
-
Mass layoffs begin at Atlantic City casinos
-
South Jersey police enforce governor's stay at home mandate, many residents already heeding warnings
-
Bridgeton resident first area COVID-19 related death
-
At least 15 shots fired in Pleasantville incident Friday night
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.