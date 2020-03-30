Gildiner, Christine, - 56, of Margate, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Florida but lived most of her life on the beach at the Jersey shore. Christine completed college at Atlantic Cape Community College and worked at the Mental Health Association. Christine loved helping people. In 2018 she was awarded Advocate of The Year, for her volunteer work on behalf of victims of domestic violence. Christine is predeceased by her parents Martha and Richard and brothers Albert and Frankie. Surviving are her daughter Laura (Michael) her sons James, Jeffrey, and Eric. Her sister Cathy, brothers Richard, Raymound, Anthony, Randy, and Michael along with nine grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com

