Giles Washington, Annie Marie, - 79, of Atlantic City, was born to Annie Lou and Samuel R. Giles on June 15, 1939, in Danville, Virginia. She passed away peacefully on January 8, 2019, in the presence of nephew Earl Nelson and his wife, Tanya. Annie Marie attended elementary through high school in Danville. She graduated high school in 1958 and then enrolled in Hampton Institute from where she received her Bachelor's Degree in 1962. While attending college Annie worked in the Atlantic City hotels as a chambermaid. One summer she met her future husband, Walter Washington. They married in 1964 and then made a home in Atlantic City. Once in Atlantic City, Annie joined Union Baptist Temple. During her more than 50 years as a member of Union Baptist she participated in the: Senior and Mass Choirs; Pastor's Aid and Hospitality Ministries; After School Tutorial Program and served as the head of the Trustee Board. Mrs. Washington was a teacher. Her first teaching position in Atlantic City was with Opportunities Industrialization Centers of America (OIC) from 1972 until 1974. Then, in 1974, Annie joined the Atlantic City High School faculty as an English Teacher. For 26 years she taught English and punctuation skills to hundreds of 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students. In 1990, she was recognized by the New Jersey Governor as an outstanding educator. She retired in 2000. Annie was active in the Children Cultural Arts Foundation and the Golden Circle of South Jersey Inc. Her activities within both of these organizations afforded travel opportunities to travel around the world. She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Walter Charles Washington, Jr. of California; siblings, Samuel Giles, and Mable Doggett; and a host of other family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents; husband; and daughter, Caroline D. Washington. Funeral services will be 11 AM, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, Union Baptist Temple, Pennsylvania & Drexel Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9 AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
