Gilfert, Sally J., - 79, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Silver Spring Health Care Center, Cherry Hill, NJ. Born in Williamsport, Pa. she has been a resident here for two years and is formerly from Rio Grande, NJ. Sally was a retired self-employed health care provider where she worked locally. She is survived by her two sons, Richard P. Graver (Stephanie) of Tuckahoe, NJ, Shannon C. Graver (Ryan) of Medford, NJ, brother, Paul Berger of Williamsport, Pa, sister, Chrissy Kilgus of Picture Rocks, Pa. and two grandchildren Avalon and Shepherd Graver. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019, eleven o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ 08223. Final resting place will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Gilfert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries