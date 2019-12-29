Gilfert, Sally J., - 79, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Silver Spring Health Care Center, Cherry Hill, NJ. Born in Williamsport, Pa. she has been a resident here for two years and is formerly from Rio Grande, NJ. Sally was a retired self-employed health care provider where she worked locally. She is survived by her two sons, Richard P. Graver (Stephanie) of Tuckahoe, NJ, Shannon C. Graver (Ryan) of Medford, NJ, brother, Paul Berger of Williamsport, Pa, sister, Chrissy Kilgus of Picture Rocks, Pa. and two grandchildren Avalon and Shepherd Graver. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019, eleven o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ 08223. Final resting place will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Millville man charged with murder after FAA employee found dead in car
-
Airshow coming to North Wildwood
-
Dump truck overturns onto car on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton
-
Cherry Hill Mall bans teens without adult supervision Dec. 26 to prevent 'criminal behavior'
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.