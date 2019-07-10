Gilliam, Barbara S., - 80, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Barbara was a retired school teacher for the Atlantic City Board of Education with forty-one years of service. Barbara is survived by: her daughters, Annalisa Johnson and Kathryn Gilliam; brother, Gerald Williams; three grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Reflection Services will be 6PM to 8PM Friday, July 12, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Memorial Services will be 11AM Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements Greenidge Funeral Homes Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

