Gilliam, Sr., Frank McCoy, - 72, of Atlantic City, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019, in Atlantic City. He was born January 7, 1947, in Windsor, North Carolina, to Viola (Outlaw) and Ed Gilliam. He is survived by: children, Frank, Kimberly, and Daniel Gilliam; brothers, John Gilliam (Marilyn) of Lewiston, NC and George Gilliam (Fannie) of Windsor, NC; sister, Nellie Mae Little (Elton) of Ahoskie, NC. A visitation will be 10AM-11:30AM, Saturday, January 19, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Interment to follow in Seaside Cemetery, Marmora. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

