Gilliard, Rev. James H., - 86, of Glassboro, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on January 12, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he lived in Marlton before moving to Glassboro. Rev. Gilliard formerly worked for L3 Corporation in Philadelphia. Rev. Gilliard served as a pastor for many years at various churches, including the Friendship United Methodist Church and Piney Hollow United Methodist Church for the last 17 years before retiring. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of American Legion Post #252. He was a Mason and a member of the Shriners. Beloved husband of Martha A. Gilliard (nee Alexander). Devoted father of Betty Mountain, Dolores Gilliard, and the late Harriet Boyle. Dear brother of Donald Gilliard. Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, January 16th, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Piney Hollow United Methodist Church, 3094 Dutch Mill Road, Franklinville, where a service will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Piney Hollow United Methodist Church, 905 Central Ave., Minotola, NJ 08341. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Farnelli Funeral Home of Williamstown
