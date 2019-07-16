Gilligan, Patricia (nee Costello), - 82, of Barnegat, NJ, passed away on July 14, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA., she graduated from Little Flower High School, Class of 1954. She lived in Stafford Township, NJ for 30 years, then moved to Barnegat where she resided for the last 15 years. Prior to her retirement, Patricia worked for the Stafford Township School District for 25 years. She was a member of the Ladies of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Amergael, and the Irish American Cultural Society of South Jersey. She is predeceased by her sister, Catherine Dias. Patricia is survived by her husband, Thomas M. Gilligan of 56 years, her two daughters; Mary Pat Brearley & her husband Craig, and Colleen Bonvegna & her husband Richard, as well as her four grandchildren; Colin, Justin, Karin, and Gillian. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 9am to 11:30am at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow, 12 noon at St. Mary of the Pines Church, Manahawkin, NJ. Interment will be private.

