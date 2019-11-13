Gilligan, Thomas M., - 84, of Barnegat, NJ, passed away on November 10, 2019, joining his beloved wife on their 57th wedding anniversary. Born in Philadelphia, PA., he lived in Stafford Township, NJ for 30 years, then moved to Barnegat where he resided for the last 15 years. Prior to his retirement, Thomas worked as a lineman and supervisor for the Philadelphia Electric Company. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Amergael, and the Irish American Cultural Society of South Jersey. He was also a past member of the Knights of Columbus, Loyal Order of the Moose, and the Elks, all of Stafford Twp. He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia A. Costello Gilligan in July 2019. Thomas is survived by his two daughters; Mary Pat Brearley & her husband Craig, and Colleen Bonvegna & her husband Richard, his four grandchildren; Colin, Justin, Karin, and Gillian, his brother Edward Gilligan & his wife Debra, as well as his loving nieces. Visiting hours will be Friday, November 15, 2019, from 9 am to 11:30 am at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow, 12 noon at St. Mary of the Pines Church, Manahawkin, NJ. Interment will be private.

