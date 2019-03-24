Gilpin, Kitty Ann, - 77, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed on March 13, 2019 in Cape May Court House, NJ. Mother of Vienna (Gilpin) Spaulding, Howard Jr., and the late Marsha. Grandmother of 5 and Great-grandmother of 11. Sister of Odis Kenton, Sr. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 46 East Atlantic Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing 9:30-11:00 am and service 11:00 am. Interment: Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.