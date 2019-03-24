Gilpin, Kitty Ann, - 77, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed on March 13, 2019 in Cape May Court House, NJ. Mother of Vienna (Gilpin) Spaulding, Howard Jr., and the late Marsha. Grandmother of 5 and Great-grandmother of 11. Sister of Odis Kenton, Sr. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 46 East Atlantic Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing 9:30-11:00 am and service 11:00 am. Interment: Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

